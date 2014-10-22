MILAN Oct 22 Italian publisher L'Espresso on Wednesday reported a flat net profit for the first nine months of the year as cost cuts helped offset an 8-percent drop in revenues.

The company said net profit for the January to September period stood at 4.6 million euros ($5.85 million) compared with 4.5 million euros a year earlier. Revenues fell to 471.2 million euros.

The company's net debt fell to 44.8 million euros from 73.5 million euros at the end of December last year.

The stock was up 2.18 percent at 0.96 euros at 1129 GMT.

(1 US dollar = 0.7865 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)