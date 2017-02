Feb 3 Gryphon Gold Corp said its Chief Executive John Key has stepped down and it has named Chief Financial Officer James O'Neil as the interim CEO.

Key also resigned as a director of the company and the general manager of its subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company.

Gryphon, whose primary asset is the Borealis gold project in Western Nevada, also said Marvin Kaiser, director of the company, has been appointed as the chairman of the board. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal) (Editing By Sreejiraj Eluvangal)