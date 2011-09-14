* Judge said he would double previous 5-yr indication

* Kenneth Marsh called ringleader of stock-tip scam

By Jessica Dye

NEW YORK, Sept 14 A New York man who pleaded guilty to a nearly $20 million stock-tip scam may withdraw his plea after a judge said he would impose a 10-year prison sentence -- double what he previously indicated he was considering.

Kenneth Marsh, 44, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein, after pleading guilty in April to one count of securities fraud. Marsh is the president and owner of Gryphon Holdings, which operated as Gryphon Financial from 2005 to 2010.

Prosecutors described Gryphon as a classic "boiler room" investment advisory fraud, in which sales staff called individuals to offer them exclusive opportunities to subscribe to newsletters with names such as "6 AM Money Machine" and "Wolves of Wall Street," to purchase stock-recommendation software, and to trade on stock tips generated by fabricated investment gurus.

Instead of the Wall Street offices described to Gryphon customers, the company actually operated out of a strip mall in Staten Island, prosecutors said.

Weinstein said at an August hearing that he was considering giving Marsh a 5-year sentence. But on Wednesday, the judge took Marsh and his lawyers by surprise by doubling the proposed sentence to 10 years.

Weinstein said he had been swayed by moving testimony from several of Gryphon's victims, some of whom said they had sunk their entire life savings into the bogus investment advice.

"We were considering 60 months," Weinstein said. "But I have now seen this crime in its full depth and what it has meant to all these people."

"SENTENCE SHOULD BE PROPORTIONAL"

Weinstein said he also took into consideration the punishments he is handing down to Marsh's 17 co-defendants, who have so far received sentences ranging from 3 to 25 months for their participation.

"It's a very serious crime and he's the ringleader," Weinstein said.

Marsh's attorney, Alan Futerfas, immediately requested a continuation to consult with Marsh. When they returned to the court, the government and Marsh agreed to schedule a new hearing on the sentence on Tuesday.

Futerfas said after the hearing that his primary complaint with the court's decision was that it was not in line with the sentences being handed down to other Gryphon defendants.

Weinstein raised the possibility that Marsh might withdraw his guilty plea or replead his case regarding the sentence at a future hearing. Futerfas said Marsh will consider both of those options.

"But we're cautiously optimistic that the court will reconsider all the proceedings, including some of the sentences he's imposed today," Futerfas said. "His sentence should be proportional to some others the court has imposed."

Eighteen individuals were charged and have pleaded guilty in connection with the Gryphon fraud, according to prosecutors. Only one, Baldwin Anderson, went to trial, but he accepted a guilty plea on the second day of trial.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. He faces up to 22 years in prison under federal guidelines.

For Marsh: Alan Futerfas of the Law Offices of Alan S. Futerfas.

For the U.S.: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Sinclair and Roger Burlingame.

The case is U.S. v. Marsh et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 10-1742. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)