* Judge said he would double previous 5-yr indication
* Kenneth Marsh called ringleader of stock-tip scam
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 14 A New York man who pleaded
guilty to a nearly $20 million stock-tip scam may withdraw his
plea after a judge said he would impose a 10-year prison
sentence -- double what he previously indicated he was
considering.
Kenneth Marsh, 44, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday
by U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein, after pleading guilty in
April to one count of securities fraud. Marsh is the president
and owner of Gryphon Holdings, which operated as Gryphon
Financial from 2005 to 2010.
Prosecutors described Gryphon as a classic "boiler room"
investment advisory fraud, in which sales staff called
individuals to offer them exclusive opportunities to subscribe
to newsletters with names such as "6 AM Money Machine" and
"Wolves of Wall Street," to purchase stock-recommendation
software, and to trade on stock tips generated by fabricated
investment gurus.
Instead of the Wall Street offices described to Gryphon
customers, the company actually operated out of a strip mall in
Staten Island, prosecutors said.
Weinstein said at an August hearing that he was considering
giving Marsh a 5-year sentence. But on Wednesday, the judge
took Marsh and his lawyers by surprise by doubling the proposed
sentence to 10 years.
Weinstein said he had been swayed by moving testimony from
several of Gryphon's victims, some of whom said they had sunk
their entire life savings into the bogus investment advice.
"We were considering 60 months," Weinstein said. "But I
have now seen this crime in its full depth and what it has
meant to all these people."
"SENTENCE SHOULD BE PROPORTIONAL"
Weinstein said he also took into consideration the
punishments he is handing down to Marsh's 17 co-defendants, who
have so far received sentences ranging from 3 to 25 months for
their participation.
"It's a very serious crime and he's the ringleader,"
Weinstein said.
Marsh's attorney, Alan Futerfas, immediately requested a
continuation to consult with Marsh. When they returned to the
court, the government and Marsh agreed to schedule a new
hearing on the sentence on Tuesday.
Futerfas said after the hearing that his primary complaint
with the court's decision was that it was not in line with the
sentences being handed down to other Gryphon defendants.
Weinstein raised the possibility that Marsh might withdraw
his guilty plea or replead his case regarding the sentence at a
future hearing. Futerfas said Marsh will consider both of those
options.
"But we're cautiously optimistic that the court will
reconsider all the proceedings, including some of the sentences
he's imposed today," Futerfas said. "His sentence should be
proportional to some others the court has imposed."
Eighteen individuals were charged and have pleaded guilty
in connection with the Gryphon fraud, according to prosecutors.
Only one, Baldwin Anderson, went to trial, but he accepted a
guilty plea on the second day of trial.
Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. He faces up
to 22 years in prison under federal guidelines.
For Marsh: Alan Futerfas of the Law Offices of Alan S.
Futerfas.
For the U.S.: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Sinclair and
Roger Burlingame.
The case is U.S. v. Marsh et al., in the U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 10-1742.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)