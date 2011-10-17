(Follows alerts)
OCT 17 - Gryphon Gold Corp , a Nevada-focused gold
explorer, completed its first production shipment of carbon
loaded with gold and silver and said it expects to record its
first revenue in four weeks, sending its shares up as much as 10
percent.
Gryphon, whose primary asset is the Borealis gold project in
Western Nevada, shipped 4.05 wet tons of carbon loaded with gold
and silver to Just Refiners Inc in Reno.
"The shipment of gold and silver on carbon is expected to
provide revenue to fund ongoing operations, immediate capital
requirements and exploration," Chief Executive John Key said in
a statement.
Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company rose
10 percent to 32 Canadian cents in early trade on Monday morning
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)