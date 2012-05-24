TOKYO May 24 Japan Tobacco Inc said on Thursday it will buy Belgium tobacco product maker Gryson NV, which owns brands such as Fleur du Pays and Orlando, for 475 million euros ($597.7 million).

JT will acquire all shares in Gryson from GT&Co BVBA using existing funds and loan facilities, it said in a release. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)