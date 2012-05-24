U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO May 24 Japan Tobacco Inc said on Thursday it will buy Belgium tobacco product maker Gryson NV, which owns brands such as Fleur du Pays and Orlando, for 475 million euros ($597.7 million).
JT will acquire all shares in Gryson from GT&Co BVBA using existing funds and loan facilities, it said in a release. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)