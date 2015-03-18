(Adds Breakingviews link)

March 18 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc , the first business development company backed by an investment bank to go public in the United States, fell 2.5 percent in their market debut.

Business development companies, which invest in small- and medium-sized companies, pay out at least 90 percent of their taxable income as dividends as they pay very little or no corporate taxes.

Credit Suisse Group AG's Credit Suisse Park View BDC is looking to raise $500 million in a non-traded IPO this year, according to a filing.

Goldman Sachs BDC's shares fell to $19.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, valuing the company at about $690 million.

New investors will receive a distribution of 45 cents per share, payable to shareholders on record as of March 31.

The company, which is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management unit, has a total fair value of $914 million in 34 portfolio companies.

Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio ranges from marketing company Infinity Sales Group and specialty retailer Avenue Stores LLC to aerospace company Heligear Acquisition Co and Extraction Oil & Gas Holdings LLC.

Set up in 2012, the company had raised more than $1.27 billion in debt and equity to invest in U.S. middle-market companies.

Non-banking financial companies or "shadow banks" have expanded their market share as banks reduce lending to smaller companies due to increased capital constraints and tighter lending norms.

Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income more than tripled to $52.7 million in 2014.

Goldman Sachs BDC raised about $120 million after its offering of 6 million shares was priced at the low end of the expected range of $20-$21.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay debt.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Don Sebastian)