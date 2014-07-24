SINGAPORE/SEOUL, July 24 South Korean oil
refiner GS Caltex has purchased the first condensate cargo to be
exported from the United States since the easing of a 40-year
ban on U.S. oil exports, three industry sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The cargo will be loaded in late July, the sources said.
The United States has recently softened a total ban on oil
exports in place since the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s.
GS Caltex, a joint venture between GS Holdings
and Chevron Corp, declined to comment.
