UPDATE 2-Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
SEOUL Aug 23 GS Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday that it had won two deals worth around 800 billion won ($738 million) in total in Kuwait.
The South Korean builder said it had secured a 600 billion won deal from Kuwait Oil Company to build facilities to maintain pressure at oil wells and a 200 billion won water facility project from the Ministry of Electricity & Water. ($1 = 1083.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
Feb 8 British engineering and design consultancy WS Atkins is examining potential acquisitions, its chief executive said, but he declined to say if it had been approached by U.S. rival CH2M over a $4 billion merger.
* CAC 40 up 0.5 pct, outperforming peers (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)