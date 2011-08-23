SEOUL Aug 23 GS Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday that it had won two deals worth around 800 billion won ($738 million) in total in Kuwait.

The South Korean builder said it had secured a 600 billion won deal from Kuwait Oil Company to build facilities to maintain pressure at oil wells and a 200 billion won water facility project from the Ministry of Electricity & Water. ($1 = 1083.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)