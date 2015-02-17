UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Feb 17 GS Retail Co Ltd is the preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Parnas Hotel Co Ltd, the hotel operator's parent, GS Engineering & Construction, said on Tuesday.
GS Retail is expected to acquire the stake in Parnas for about 750 billion won ($681.19 million), Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday, citing unnamed investment banking sources.
GS E&C put up for sale its 67.6 percent stake in the hotel operator last year, and had received bids from interested parties including Hong Kong-based private equity firm Gaw Capital, South Korean financial services group Mirae Asset and Seoul-based private equity firm IMM.
Parnas Hotel operates multiple facilities in Seoul, including two first-class hotels in the wealthy Gangnam area, a hotel in the tourist hot spot of Myeong-dong and a convention centre in the central business district. ($1 = 1,101.0200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.