NRG settles with activist investors, appoints two directors
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
SEOUL Aug 9 South Korean refinery-to-retailer GS Group is considering acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton International through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited unnamed investment banking sources.
Houghton was put up for sale by its private equity owner AEA Investors LP earlier this year. The sale could bring in more than $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 13 Power company NRG Energy Inc said it would appoint two directors in a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management and private equity firm Bluescape Energy Partners.
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.