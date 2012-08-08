SEOUL Aug 9 South Korean refinery-to-retailer GS Group is considering acquiring U.S. metalworking fluid maker Houghton International through its GS Energy affiliate, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited unnamed investment banking sources.

Houghton was put up for sale by its private equity owner AEA Investors LP earlier this year. The sale could bring in more than $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)