By Leela Parker Deo
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 Goldman Sachs BDC Inc last
week became the first business development company (BDC) backed
by an investment bank to list its shares on a public exchange,
bringing a high profile institutional name to the universe of
publicly traded BDC vehicles but creating little momentum for
others to follow suit.
At a time of mixed fortunes for BDCs, market participants
said there is limited expectation that Goldman Sachs BDC's debut
on the New York Stock Exchange paves the way for other BDC IPOs.
BDCs are a type of specialty lender that invest in U.S. middle
market businesses. Some are suffering from a slump in share
prices which constrains capital raising efforts and can squeeze
loan originations and ultimately growth.
The sector includes funds whose shares are listed on an
exchange, as well as non-traded or unlisted vehicles.
"The successful completion of the Goldman Sachs BDC IPO is a
good sign of an industry continuing to grow and
institutionalize. I see the Goldman IPO through that prism,"
said Todd Owens, CEO of Fifth Street Finance Corp (FSC) and
President of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp (FSFR), two
publicly traded BDCs. Fifth Street Asset Management is the
external manager of both FSC and FSFR.
"But it's not clear that it makes it easier for others,"
Owens said regarding the ability of other BDCs to conduct
initial public offerings. "If the window has opened, it has not
opened a lot."
Access to the equity markets has been largely shut to
BDCs since mid-2014. The last IPO before Goldman's was completed
by Alcentra Capital Corp in May 2014, though other already
publicly traded BDCs have raised fresh equity over that period,
according to a report published by Raymond James.
HEADWINDS
Rapid expansion and fierce underwriting competition among
BDCs, as platforms vie for a larger slice of the middle market
lending pie, combined with a range of challenges weighing on BDC
structures, have posed greater headwinds for some vehicles than
for others.
The vehicles are among an expanding class of alternative
capital providers that have gained market share as banks scale
back leveraged lending in the face of tighter capital
constraints and stricter regulatory guidelines. The highly
competitive underwriting environment for leveraged loans is
contributing to downward pressure on portfolio yields, squeezing
earnings and making it harder to cover dividends.
BDC share prices suffered last year, not only from declining
earnings, but also triggered by the removal of BDCs from the S&P
and Russell indices and by the fall in energy prices.
BDCs now trade at a roughly 5 percent discount to net asset
value (NAV) on average, according to the Wells Fargo BDC Index.
This is improved since December, when they were trading at a 12
percent discount to NAV, but BDCs have not traded at a premium
since mid-September 2014.
Share price declines below NAV precludes most BDCs from
tapping the equity markets to raise growth capital over at least
the near term, Fitch Ratings, which last week completed its
annual peer review of 10 rated BDCs, said in the published
report.
With the majority of BDCs trading below NAV, it makes it
very difficult to go out and raise new equity, said a manager at
another business development company.
Since BDCs distribute at least 90 percent of their taxable
earnings on an annual basis to avoid paying corporate taxes,
they are largely dependent on raising new equity to expand loan
originations. But, raising additional equity when share prices
are trading below NAV is dilutive to existing shareholders.
Goldman Sachs BDC was formed by the bank in 2012 as a
private fund before electing to be treated as a BDC two years
ago, filings showed. The fund's investment advisor is Goldman
Sachs Asset Management.
Goldman Sachs BDC, which trades under the ticker symbol
GSBD, raised approximately $120 million in its initial public
offering of 6 million shares. The shares priced at $20 per
share, the low end of the $20-$21 expected range, and traded
around $20.90 at midday on Thursday.
DIFFERENTIATION
Market participants and BDC analysts alike expect BDC
performance in 2015 to be differentiated in terms of share
performance and dividend coverage, as some credit concerns crop
up in portfolios and certain platforms face limited investment
capacity. There will be outperformers and underperformers across
these measures, market participants agree.
"Asset quality metrics remained relatively pristine in 2014,
with several firms reporting no non-accrual investments," Fitch
said in the report. However, the rating agency noted credit
metrics are at "unsustainable" levels. The review said the
improving economic environment, strong company performance and
low interest rates have masked some potential underlying credit
issues and that some asset quality metrics are likely to
deteriorate over the near term depending upon rising rates, the
macroeconomic environment and individual firms' underwriting.
As the segment becomes increasingly crowded and BDCs vie for
ways to remain competitive and outperform their peers, funds are
also considering the current credit environment.
"Our portfolio has evolved in a more conservative direction
for a couple of years now and that will continue as we position
against the credit cycle," said Owens. "Our approach has evolved
to focus on first-lien and senior secured debt. We are cautious
on second lien and staying away from mezzanine."
And from a return standpoint, other strategies that present
opportunities include the increased use of joint venture
structures, or so-called Senior Secured Loan Programs, that
allow BDCs to use additional off-balance sheet leverage and
thereby increase returns.
"Joint ventures continue to be an important focus for us.
It's very attractive from a return standpoint. This will be an
interesting topic as the BDC industry as a whole thinks about
the ways incremental leverage can be added, and against which
assets," said Owens.
Despite headwinds, most market participants do expect to see
the BDC space continue to grow with the entry of new vehicles.
In fact Credit Suisse was the second investment bank to launch a
BDC and other large institutional asset managers are said to be
considering a foray into the space.
Last year the bank formed Credit Suisse Park View BDC Inc
after moving its middle market direct lending platform from the
investment banking division to the asset management side.
According to regulatory filings, the BDC plans to raise up to
$500 million through an IPO of its common shares. Credit Suisse
Asset Management is the investment advisor.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)