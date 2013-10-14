BRIEF-Shell says has signed agreements on the separation of Motiva
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
DAEGU, South Korea Oct 14 South Korea's second-largest oil refiner GS Caltex said it has dropped a plan with GS Energy to build a refining plant with Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA due to uncertainty over profitability.
"We decided not to go for the project. We dropped it completely and so has GS Energy as we are not sure whether it is a profitable project," GS Caltex chairman Hur Dong-Soo told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in the city of Daegu.
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court