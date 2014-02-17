SEOUL Feb 17 A tanker run by Singapore's Ocean
Tankers completed the offloading of 278,000 tonnes of oil in the
sea off South Korea over 15 days after the vessel had collided
with a pipeline as it prepared to berth, causing an oil spill.
The pipeline run by GS Caltex Corp leaked oil at a quay off
Yeosu, more than 300 km (185 miles) south of Seoul. The spill
was estimated at 164,000 litres from the pipeline only, not from
the tanker.
South Korea's ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on
Monday the 318,445 deadweight tonne VLCC (very large crude
carrier) Wu Yi San, carrying North Sea crude, had offloaded
140,000 tonnes on Thursday and the rest on Sunday.
Local media said the Wu Yi San, which was chartered to Shell
, will be repaired and that it had transferred the crude
to another ship, from where it was offloaded to a tank nearby.
The GS Caltex refinery in Yeosu, which has a capacity of
775,000 barrels per day (bpd), cut runs by 170,000 bpd for over
five days after the spill and has since increased the rate back
to 710,000 to 720,000 bpd.
GS Caltex, the second-largest South Korean refiner, is owned
by Chevron Corp and South Korea's GS Energy, part of GS
Holdings.
In another spill over the weekend, a freighter leaked
237,000 litres of bunker fuel into the sea off Busan, over 300
km southeast of Seoul, in a collision with a fuel tanker during
refuelling, according to the Korean government.