BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
Dec 22 GSD Holding :
* Says finalizes its unit GSD Denizcilik acquisition of GSD Dis Ticaret
* Says shareholders of GSD Dis Ticaret will have a conversion rate of 2.21 for GSD Denizcilik shares
* Says its unit GSD Denizcilik will increase capital by issuing TRY 22.2 million ($9.6 million) shares (group C) after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3099 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.