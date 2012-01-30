* Says it plans to offer 7 mln shares

* Says to price shares at $8-$10 a piece (Follows alerts)

Jan 30 Polymer maker GSE Holding Inc, which postponed its initial public offering last month citing market conditions, said it has reduced the size of its IPO and now expects to raise up to $70 million.

GSE, which has not posted a profit since 2006, expects to sell 7 million shares of its common stock for $8 to $10 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company, which makes polymers for protection against hazardous chemicals, had earlier planned to offer 9 million shares for $13 to $15 each.

In July, it had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $143.8 million in an IPO.

Houston, Texas-based GSE's shares have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GSE" and it hopes to repay debts with the proceeds of the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co, William Blair & Company, FBR Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital are the underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore;)