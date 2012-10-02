MILAN Oct 2 An investment fund controlled by
China's Suntech Power Holdings said on Tuesday it would
strengthen its position in Italy, denying it was involved in a
fraud allegedly committed by one of the fund's shareholders.
Investment fund GSF Sicar, a Luxembourg-based company that
develops solar power plants, is 80 percent owned by Suntech, 10
percent by the investment vehicle GSF Capital PTE and 10 percent
by Zhengrong Shi who founded Suntech in 2001.
The fund said it would boost its "presence" in Italy this
year, and that its Italian operations would not be affected by
the controversy between its shareholders.
"The dispute under way regards exclusively a financial
agreement between the main shareholders of GSF Sicar," GSF said
in a statement sent to Reuters. "More specifically it involves
Suntech and GSF Capital PTE, not GSF Sicar."
Suntech shares fell after it revealed in July that a GSF
shareholder and executive, Javier Romero, had used $700 million
in fake German bonds to help guarantee some of the fund's
financing.
In August it was decided that Shi would be replaced by David
King as CEO and his chairman title changed to executive
chairman.
"Proof that GSF Sicar is extraneous to the legal dispute
between the shareholders can be seen in the normal continuance
of power production, for which no interruptions are foreseen,"
GSF said in the statement.