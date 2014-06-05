BRIEF-Isentric announces collaboration agreement with Public Bank
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
June 5 GSG Group : * Says GSG purchases Aqua Carre Berlin * Says vendor is Norddeutsche Grundvermoegen Bau- und entwicklungsgesellschaft
mbh & Co. Kg, from Hamburg * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Asx alert-isentric collaboration agreement with public bank berhad-icu.ax
* Vice finmin says needs time to watch mkts before taking action
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.