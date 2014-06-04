PRAGUE, June 4 Czech billionaire property developer Radovan Vitek will fold his CPI Group into Germany's GSG Group in exchange for shares that will boost his stake in the company to 85 percent, the German business said in a statement.

Vitek will receive 2.47 billion of new GSG ordinary shares, with the price of 0.47 euros per share covered by the transfer of his 100 percent stake in CPI.

Shares in GSG Group were trading 3.9 percent down at 0.50 euros in Frankfurt at 0940 GMT.

The transaction will raise Vitek's stake in GSG Group, formerly named Orco Germany, to about 85 percent from a little more than 25 percent and will trigger an obligatory buyout offer to minority shareholders, namely former majority owner Orco Property Group (OPG) .

Vitek is the largest shareholder of Orco Property Group, with a stake of about 30.7 percent.

The deal is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approval, and the company aims to complete the transaction by the end of June, GSG Group said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)