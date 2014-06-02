June 2 GSG Group :
* Says total revenue over the first quarter of 2014 increasing
year on year by
3.3% to EUR 16.1 million
* Says employee benefits rose from EUR 1.6 million in Q1 2013
to EUR 4.6
million in Q1 2014
* Announced its intention to invest EUR 60 million within 12
months with
certain investments already concluded or in advanced
negotiations
* Says achieved positive operating result of EUR 100.1 million
in Q1 2014 to be
compared to EUR 6.2 million for same period of 2013
* says Improved operational performance is intended to be
backed by lower incurring
administrative costs
* says Adjusted EBITDA impacted by the exceptional termination
indemnities, down
from EUR 7.1 million in Q1 2013 to EUR 4.2 million in Q1 2014
* says Net profit of EUR 61.9 million in Q1
