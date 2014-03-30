LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline plans
to make new investments in additional factories and drug
research in Africa, its chief executive said on Sunday, as the
pharmaceuticals group broadens its bet on promising emerging
markets.
Andrew Witty said the continent was important for the
British company's long-term growth, adding that the investment
would create jobs and build up healthcare capacity in a key
region.
"The transformation of Africa into a successful growth
region is one area that we need to focus on," Witty wrote in the
Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
GSK, which already makes drugs in Kenya, Nigeria and South
Africa, is now looking at sites for additional facilities in
countries including Ghana, Ethiopia and Rwanda, a company
spokeswoman said.
Witty will set out details of GSK's multimillion-pound
investment plans for Africa at a conference in Brussels on
Monday.
Sub-Saharan Africa currently accounts for only around 500
million pounds ($830 million) of GSK's annual sales, which
totalled 26.5 billion pounds in 2013, but the group sees
potential for significantly greater sales in future as African
economies grow.
In particular, new opportunities are opening up for treating
chronic diseases afflicting the middle classes, rather than just
fire-fighting infections.
Non-communicable diseases like heart disease, lung
disorders, diabetes and cancer are expected to account for 46
percent of all deaths in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, up from 28
percent in 2008, according to the World Bank.
GSK has been stepping up its exposure to many of the world's
developing economies by increasing local sales forces, striking
deals and buying out minority shareholders in certain subsidiary
businesses.
Last week it took full control of its consumer healthcare
unit in Indonesia, after recently increasing its stake in local
units in India.
Witty has made emerging markets a key growth platform for
GSK and has stuck with the strategy despite recent problems in
China, where sales have been hit by bribery allegations.
($1=0.6011 pounds)
