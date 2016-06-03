Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, June 3 An HIV drug first approved less than three years is to be rolled out in Botswana as a first-line core medicine to treat newly diagnosed patients under a contract agreed between the government and ViiV Healthcare.
ViiV, which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline, said on Friday it was the first time Tivicay, or dolutegravir, was being made available as part of a national health programme in sub-Saharan Africa. No financial details were given.
Pfizer and Shionogi also hold minority stakes in ViiV. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."