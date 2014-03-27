PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 27 GlaxoSmithKline is recalling all supplies of its non-prescription weight-loss drug Alli in the United States and Puerto Rico, the company said on Thursday, after reports that some bottles had been tampered with.
The British group, which believes that some supplies may not contain authentic Alli, is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the retailer-level recall.
News of the tampering first emerged on Wednesday.
GSK has received inquiries from consumers in seven U.S. states about bottles containing tablets and capsules that were not Alli, with a range of tablets and capsules of various shapes and colours reported. Alli is a turquoise-blue capsule. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Goodman)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.