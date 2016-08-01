LONDON Aug 1 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had teamed up with Alphabet's life sciences unit to create a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body.

Verily Life Sciences - known as Google's life sciences unit until last year - and Britain's biggest drugmaker will together contribute 540 million pounds ($715.12 million) over seven years to the new bioelectronics firm, based at GSK's Stevenage research centre north of London.

GSK first unveiled its ambitions in bioelectronics three years ago and believes it is ahead of Big Pharma rivals in developing medicines that use electrical impulses rather than traditional chemicals or proteins. ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)