Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Aug 1 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had teamed up with Alphabet's life sciences unit to create a new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical signals in the body.
Verily Life Sciences - known as Google's life sciences unit until last year - and Britain's biggest drugmaker will together contribute 540 million pounds ($715.12 million) over seven years to the new bioelectronics firm, based at GSK's Stevenage research centre north of London.
GSK first unveiled its ambitions in bioelectronics three years ago and believes it is ahead of Big Pharma rivals in developing medicines that use electrical impulses rather than traditional chemicals or proteins. ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.