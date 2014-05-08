BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
LONDON May 8 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday its new inhaled lung drug, Anoro, had been approved in Europe as a treatment for chronic lung disease, boosting its respiratory franchise.
A final green light had been expected for the product, which was developed with Theravance, following a recommendation from European experts in February.
Respiratory drugs are a major business for GSK. Advair or Seretide, its market-leading lung drug, makes up a fifth of its sales, but it is already facing competition from generic versions in Europe.
Industry analysts expect Anoro to generate worldwide annual sales of about $2.65 billion by 2019, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jane Baird)
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.