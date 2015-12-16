LONDON Dec 16 GlaxoSmithKline reported
positive results on Wednesday from three pivotal studies of its
experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug sirukumab, putting the
medicine on track to be submitted for regulatory approval in
2016.
Sirukumab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-6 antibody, was one of
several near-term new drug opportunities highlighted by the
British drugmaker last month during a research update for
investors.
GSK is developing the drug in collaboration with Johnson &
Johnson. It is also being studied for treating patients
with giant cell arteritis, a disorder causing inflammation of
the arteries.
Existing IL-6 drugs include Roche's Actemra, which
was approved for rheumatoid arthritis by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in 2010.
