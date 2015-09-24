Sept 24 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said
the European health regulator had recommended approving its
injectable drug to treat asthma patients who don't respond well
to traditional inhalers.
The European Commission is expected to decide on a final
approval for the drug before the end of 2015.
The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use gives its recommendations for marketing
approval to drugs to the European Commission.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give
its decision on the drug, mepolizumab, by Nov. 4.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)