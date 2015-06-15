LONDON, June 15 GlaxoSmithKline has
agreed with life sciences investment firm Avalon Ventures to
bankroll three more new biotech firms, bringing to six the
number of start-ups formed since the partners announced a $495
million alliance two years ago.
Adrenergics, CadheRx Therapeutics and Calporta Therapeutics
will each get $10 million plus research support to help them
advance their work in developing new treatments for heart
disease, cancer and certain genetic disorders.
All three companies will be located at an innovation centre
established by Avalon in San Diego, the U.S. venture capital
group said on Monday.
Britain's GSK has the option to acquire each of the
companies once they identify promising drug candidates for
clinical testing. If GSK passes, ownership will remain with
Avalon, giving it a free hand to strike other deals.
