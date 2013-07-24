LONDON, July 24 Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog has rejected GlaxoSmithKline's lupus drug
Benlysta a second time after the company offered an undisclosed
discount, saying it still failed to offer good value for money.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
reconsidered its earlier rejection of funding for the drug, the
first new treatment for the condition in half a century, after
an appeal by the manufacturer.
NICE recommends which drugs should be funded by Britain's
state health service.
"We understand that it will be disappointing that this draft
guidance doesn't recommend belimumab (Benlysta)," NICE Chief
Executive Andrew Dillon said on Wednesday.
"This draft decision is because the evidence considered did
not persuade the Committee that belimumab was good value for
money compared with standard care."
Lupus is an incurable condition that causes the immune
system to attack healthy tissue and organs. It mainly affects
women and is more common among women of African Caribbean origin
than any other group. About 15,000 people in England and Wales
have the condition.
NICE said the price per dose of the drug before the discount
was 769.50 pounds ($1,200), with three doses required in the
first four weeks and one every four weeks thereafter.
Benlysta has been approved in the United States, Canada and
Europe.