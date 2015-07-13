LONDON, July 14 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Tuesday it had forged a collaboration with the Francis Crick
Institute, making it the first pharmaceutical company to link up
with the new biomedical centre based in London.
Named after the Nobel laureate who co-discovered the
molecular structure of DNA, the Crick will employ 1,250
scientists and have a budget of over 100 million pounds ($155
million) a year when it is fully operational early in 2016.
The deal with GSK does not involve any money changing hands
but allows teams of scientists from each organisation to work
side by side on the underlying biology of diseases, with the
goal of discovering better targets for new medicines.
GSK and the Crick will both contribute resources, including
lab space and staff, and a number of projects are set to start
this year, building up to 10-15 projects in 2016.
Research findings from the collaboration will be shared with
the broader scientific community via joint publication in
journals.
The move reflects GSK's commitment to fundamental research,
even as its shifts to greater reliance on non-pharmaceutical
businesses such as consumer healthcare and vaccines. It follows
the company's decision last month to create a new U.S. research
institute focused on the inner workings of cells.
($1 = 0.6457 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Pravin Char)