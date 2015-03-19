(Adds details, background, analyst comment, paragraphs 4-13)
By Toni Clarke
March 19 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's drug to
treat chronic breathing problems is safe and effective enough
for adults with asthma to use but not adolescents, an advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on
Thursday.
The panel voted 16-4 that Breo Ellipta should be approved
for once daily treatment of asthma in adults 18 years and older.
It voted 19-1 that the data did not support approval for use in
children aged 12 to 17.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so. Glaxo licensed the product from
Theravance Inc in 2002.
The drug consists of a corticosteroid, which reduces
inflammation, and a long-acting beta-agonist, or LABA, called
vilanterol, which is designed to open the airways.
The LABA class of drugs has been linked in the past with
asthma-related deaths, though there were no asthma-related
deaths in studies of Breo Ellipta reviewed by the FDA.
Timothy Anderson, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said in a
research report that children represent about 10 percent of the
eligible population for the drug. Even so, the company's
inability to market it for children "will have certain
commercial implications," he added.
Anderson said insurance companies will need to include more
than one LABA/corticosteorid on their formulary to meet the
needs of the total asthma population, when most would prefer
just one agent.
In addition, he said, competitors will be quick to rally
behind a "one drug meets all" approach. He predicts $750 million
in Breo sales in 2020.
The panel vote came after the U.S. market closed. Anderson
said he expects Theravance stock to fall Friday morning to
between $13-$15 a share from $17.97 on Thursday.
The panel recommended that a large safety trial be conducted
similar to others being conducted for drugs in the same class,
including Glaxo's Advair, AstraZeneca's Symbicort and
Merck & Co's Dulera and Foradil, in both adolescents and
adults.
Breo Ellipta is an inhaled treatment that has already been
approved to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or
COPD, a condition that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis,
or both.
Darrell Baker, head of Glaxo's global respiratory franchise,
said the company's aim is to work with the FDA and "answer any
outstanding questions to enable them to make a fully informed
decision."
The FDA is expected to rule on whether to approve the drug
by April 30, 2015.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Sandra
