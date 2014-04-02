BRIEF-KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
* KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
LONDON, April 2 GlaxoSmithKline
* Update on phase iii trial of mage-a3 antigen-specific cancer immunotherapeutic in non-small cell lung cancer
* Decision to stop magrit i trial
* Trial stopped after establishing not be possible to identify a sub-population of gene-signature positive nsclc patients that may benefit from treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KongZhong Corporation announces shareholders' approval of merger agreement
* Owens-Illinois, Inc.: OI European Group B.V. Launches private offering of €200 million of senior notes
* GRAPHIC-SWF assets under management: http://tmsnrt.rs/2mQPbS5