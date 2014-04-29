April 29 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK announces start of phase III programme for Mepolizumab in patients with COPD

* Mepolizumab is in development for COPD, severe eosinophilic asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Programme will enrol approximately 1500 patients who are at high risk of COPD exacerbations despite use of standard background therapy