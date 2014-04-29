European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
April 29 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK announces start of phase III programme for Mepolizumab in patients with COPD
* Mepolizumab is in development for COPD, severe eosinophilic asthma and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
* Programme will enrol approximately 1500 patients who are at high risk of COPD exacerbations despite use of standard background therapy Further company coverage:
March 21 British housing and social care provider, Mears Group, reported a 13 percent increase in full-year profit and said it saw no significant impact from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
OSLO, March 21 The cost of developing Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in decades, has again been cut, operator Statoil said as it announced contract awards for the second and final construction phase on Tuesday.