Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
(Adds confirmation from Adaptimmune)
June 2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed a deal worth more than $350 million with British biotech company Adaptimmune to develop cancer drugs based on novel cell-based therapies.
Adaptimmune said on Monday it would collaborate with GSK on its lead clinical programme, which it said had already generated encouraging results in multiple myeloma, melanoma, sarcoma and ovarian cancer in trials in the United States.
The privately-owned company said it could receive payments in excess of $350 million over the next seven years from the tie-up, subject to development goals being met, and significant development and commercialisation payments in subsequent years.
Adaptimmune said it would also receive sales royalties, ranging from single to double digits on net sales, on any products that reach market.
The company's cancer therapies work by re-engineering the patient's own t-cells, a type of white blood cell, to target and destroy cancerous or infected cells. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Eric Walsh and Kate Holton)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.