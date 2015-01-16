LONDON Jan 16 GlaxoSmithKline is
feeling the heat from the rapid growth in electronic cigarettes,
with enthusiasm for the nicotine delivery devices dampening
sales of the British drugmaker's patches and gum, its chief
executive said.
In an interview with Reuters, Andrew Witty also said he and
his team had spent "a few days" exploring whether the drugmaker
should compete directly by becoming an e-cigarette maker, but
had swiftly decided against it.
"We've decided we're not going to play. We've consciously
had a think about it but we're not going to play," Witty said.
"Of course, it's definitely taken a bit of our market, no
question at all -- but there's a lot of competition in that
space anyway."
GSK sells various nicotine replacement therapies (NRT) and
smoking cessation products, mainly in the form of patches or
gum, including the brands Nicorette, NicoDerm CQ and the
medicine Zyban.
It is in the process of forming a consumer health joint
venture with Novartis, whose brands include
Nicotinell, making the combined business the market leader in
the $3 billion-a-year smoking cessation market.
A study last year found smokers who switch to e-cigarettes
to try to kick their tobacco habit are more likely to succeed in
quitting or cutting down than users of nicotine patches.
But the electronic devices, sometimes known as vaporisers
because of the vapour they produce, are the subject of fierce
debate, with some experts concerned they may be a gateway to
nicotine addiction and tobacco smoking.
Witty said e-cigarettes were "just too controversial" for
GSK to want to get involved in at this stage, adding that
"there's not enough data," to provide robust evidence of the
products' risks and benefits.
(Editing by Sam Wilkin)