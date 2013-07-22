LONDON/SHANGHAI, July 22 Chinese police have
visited the Shanghai office of British drugmaker AstraZeneca
, the latest foreign firm to be investigated following
allegations against GlaxoSmithKline.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said on Monday that police had
visited on Friday and taken away one employee for questioning.
China has accused GSK, Britain's biggest drugmaker, of
bribing officials and doctors to boost sales and raise the price
of its medicines, marking a hardening stance against malpractice
by multinationals operating in the country.
GSK said in a statement on Monday that some of its
executives in China appeared to have broken the
law.
Officials from the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) also visited Belgian drugmaker UCB last
week and a UCB spokesman said they were investigating other drug
companies with operations in China.
SAIC is one of China's anti-trust regulators in charge of
market supervision, which also looks into low-level bribery
cases.