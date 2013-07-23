LONDON, July 23 Chinese police have questioned
two more AstraZeneca employees in Shanghai, after a
sales representative was taken away for questioning earlier, the
British drugmaker said on Tuesday.
The two individuals are line managers of the sales
representative who was detained on Friday, a spokeswoman for the
company said. One of the managers is continuing to help the
Shanghai Public Security Bureau with their inquiries.
The spokeswoman said the company had no reason to think that
the police inquiries were connected to any wider investigation.
AstraZeneca previously described the questioning of its
sales representative as a local police matter that did not
appear to be directly linked to allegations of corruption made
against GlaxoSmithKline.