UPDATE 1-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
LONDON, July 17 Beijing is preventing GlaxoSmithKline's head of finance for China from leaving the country, as police accuse the British drugmaker of bribing officials and doctors, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The travel restrictions on Steve Nechelput were imposed several weeks ago and he continues to carry out his work in China, the source added.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
* Ford motor - exploring how large-scale one-piece auto parts, like spoilers, could be printed for prototyping and future production vehicles
March 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.