SHANGHAI May 16 Corruption charges against
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc in China are a
"warning" to other foreign firms operating in the country that
unethical behaviour will be punished, according to a commentary
from the official Xinhua news agency on Friday.
Chinese police charged on Wednesday the British former China
head of GSK and other colleagues with corruption, after a probe
found the firm made billions of yuan from bribing doctors and
hospitals.
"The case is a warning to other multinationals in China that
ethics matter ... GSK's practices eroded its corporate integrity
and could cause irreparable damage to the company in China and
elsewhere," the Xinhua commentary said.
Xinhua is China's official news agency and its commentaries
are often seen as reflective of the government's thinking.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)