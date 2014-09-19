* Former China head gets suspended sentence, to be deported
* Four other Chinese executives also get suspended jail
terms
* GSK pledges to reform, remains committed to Chinese market
* U.S. and British corruption investigations still ongoing
* GSK shares up 1 percent; Chinese fine seen manageable
By Adam Jourdan and Ben Hirschler
SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 19 China fined
GlaxoSmithKline Plc a record 3 billion yuan ($489
million) on Friday for paying bribes to doctors to use its
drugs, underlining the risks of doing business there while also
ending a damaging chapter for the British drugmaker.
A court in the southern city of Changsha handed suspended
jail sentences to Mark Reilly, the former head of GSK in China,
and four other GSK executives of between two and four years,
according to state news agency Xinhua.
Briton Reilly, shown on state television wearing a suit and
looking tired during the trial, will be deported, a source with
direct knowledge of the case said.
The verdict, handed out behind closed doors in a single-day
trial, highlights how Chinese regulators are increasingly
cracking down on corporate malpractice.
However, it also offers GSK a potential way forward in the
fast-growing Chinese pharmaceutical market, a magnet for foreign
firms who are attracted by a healthcare bill that McKinsey & Co
estimates will hit $1 trillion by 2020.
"If GSK China can learn a profound lesson and carry out its
business according to the rule of law, then it can once again
win the trust of China's government and people," Xinhua said in
a commentary. Xinhua closely reflects China's official
government view.
The fine, equivalent to around 4 percent of GSK's 2013
operating profits, was less than some investors had feared. GSK
will take a charge in the third quarter and pay the penalty from
existing cash resources.
COMMITTED TO CHINA
GSK said it remained committed to China and promised to
become a "model for reform in China's healthcare industry".
"GSK Plc has reflected deeply and learned from its mistakes,
has taken steps to comprehensively rectify the issues identified
at the operations of GSKCI, and must work hard to regain the
trust of the Chinese people," GSK said in a written apology.
Future commitments include investment in Chinese science and
improved access to medicines across the country through greater
expansion of production and flexible pricing, it said.
Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters in an
interview this week: "I remain very bullish about China, even
though currently the market has slowed down and pricing pressure
has increased."
GSK also faces investigations into its overseas practices by
U.S. and British authorities. Those investigations continue and
could result in further penalties for the group.
"The SFO criminal investigation into the commercial
practices of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and its subsidiaries
continues," a spokeswoman at Britain's Serious Fraud Office said
in an email.
In the United States, GSK is being investigated under the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribery of public
officials.
In addition to the high-profile Chinese case, GSK has been
accused of corrupt practices, on a smaller scale, in Poland,
Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
GSK said the activities by the firm's China unit were a
"clear breach" of GSK's governance and compliance procedures.
Chinese police first accused GSK of bribery in July last
year when it said that the firm had funnelled up to 3 billion
yuan, exactly the same amount as the fine, to travel agencies to
facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.
"Reaching a conclusion in the investigation of our Chinese
business is important, but this has been a deeply disappointing
matter for GSK. We have and will continue to learn from this,"
GSK CEO, Andrew Witty, said in a statement.
SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT
The case is the biggest corruption scandal to hit a foreign
company in China since the Rio Tinto affair in 2009, which
resulted in four executives, including an Australian, being
jailed for between seven and 14 years.
The judgment on Friday took many people by surprise, partly
because Chinese authorities did not make the date of the trial
public in advance.
The ruling from the Changsha Intermediate People's Court
means China has charged GSK's China unit with bribery as well as
the individual executives. Apart from Reilly, the other four -
Zhang Guowei, Liang Hong, Zhao Hongyan and Huang Hong - are
Chinese former company officials.
Under Chinese criminal law, bribery by a corporate unit can
lead to a large fine and jail sentence for the unit's head.
Reilly's China-based lawyer declined to comment on Friday.
A spokesman for the British Consulate General in Shanghai
said that Britain had "continually called for a just conclusion
to this case", but declined to comment further while the case
was open for appeal.
Shares in the company rose 1 percent as investors took
comfort from the manageable size of the fine and the removal of
an uncertainty overhanging the stock. GSK has also struggled
this year with poor sales in the United States.
"GlaxoSmithKline will hope that this will draw a line under
events in China, but it will take time for its Chinese
commercial operations to recover," said Mick Cooper, analyst at
Edison Investment Research in London.
