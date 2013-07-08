SHANGHAI, July 8 China-based staff of
GlaxoSmithKline Plc allegedly handed doctors with cash
and other rewards for prescribing Botox, according to the Wall
Street Journal, in the latest scandal to hit the British
drugmaker which is under investigation by Chinese police for
economic crimes.
Internal documents and email showed GSK's China sales staff
were also apparently instructed to use their personal email
addresses to discuss marketing strategies related to Botox, the
report added.
Citing an internal email dated May 13, a whistleblower
notified GSK's board of directors and compliance officers of the
allegations that its China sales staff bribed doctors to
prescribe Botox over the past year, the paper reported on
Sunday.
The same anonymous whistleblower earlier made allegations
that GSK sales representatives in China were involved in
widespread bribery to get doctors to prescribe the company's
medicines, the report added.
GSK officials could not be immediately reached for comment
when contacted by Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal quoted a company spokesman as
saying: "We believe they come from the same source who has made
previous claims of alleged corruption and bribery in our China
business."
"After a thorough investigation, we found no evidence to
support these allegations. Nevertheless, we are investigating
these new claims. However, our inquiries to date have found no
evidence of bribery or corruption in relation to our sales and
marketing of therapeutic Botox in China."
The allegations come as police in the south-central Chinese
city of Changsha investigate high-level Chinese staff at the
firm on suspicion of economic crimes. It is not clear if the
Changsha investigation is related to any of the allegations.
Changsha police have not provided any further details about
the investigation and a GSK spokesman in London has said it is
unclear what the investigation is about.
GSK. Merck and other foreign and domestic drugmakers
are also being investigated by China's top economic planning
agency on cost and pricing issues, as foreign firms come under
pressure from Beijing over possible price-fixing.
China is an increasingly important market for international
pharmaceutical companies, which are relying on growth in
emerging markets to offset slower sales in Western markets where
many former blockbuster drugs have lost patent protection.
IMS Health, which tracks pharmaceutical industry trends,
expects China to overtake Japan as the world's second-biggest
drugs market behind the United States by 2016.