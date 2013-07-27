BEIJING, July 27 At least 18 more people have
been detained in China in connection with a corruption scandal
involving British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, state media
reported, giving more details on a probe which has rocked the
company.
State radio reported late on Friday on its website that
police in the central city of Zhengzhou had "recently held, in
accordance with the law, 18 GlaxoSmithKline (China) employees
and some medical personnel".
It provided no details of the detentions.
The Zhengzhou police news department, reached by telephone,
said they were "unaware of the situation" and declined to
comment further.
GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese police have previously announced the detention of
four Chinese GSK executives in connection with allegations that
the drugmaker funnelled up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million) to
travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.
GSK has admitted that some Chinese executives appeared to
have broken the law but Chief Executive Andrew Witty said on
Wednesday that head office had no knowledge of the alleged
wrongdoing.
The official Xinhua news agency said that certain GSK
employees are "suspected of offering bribes to doctors, asking
them to prescribe more drugs in order to grow sales volume, and
in the meantime pushing up drug prices".
Xinhua cited an interview with a man surnamed Li, who it
said was a regional sales manager for GSK responsible for
selling respiratory drugs to more than 10 hospitals in
Zhengzhou, who detailed how the corruption worked.
"They invited doctors to join high-end academic conferences
to help the practitioners increase influence in their fields.
They also established good personal relations with doctors by
catering to their pleasures or offering them money, in order to
make them prescribe more drugs," Xinhua said.
"A 35-year-old female medical representative surnamed Wang,
working under Li, said she entered doctors' offices to act as
their assistant, and meet their needs as much as possible, even
their sexual desires," the report added.
"Wang said GSK China's executives already knew this, and
some executives gave clear directives to the sales department to
offer bribes to doctors with money or opportunities to attend
academic conferences."
However, many doctors got money even when the lectures did
not actually exist, Xinhua said.
"Wang just forged lecture materials in order to obtain
reimbursements from the company," it added.
"According to Li and Wang, the company set the target of
raising drug sales by 30 percent annually in the last two years,
and the target can only be achieved by pushing doctors to
prescribe more if there are no increases in the number of
patients," Xinhua reported.
GSK this week appointed one of its top European executives
as the new head of operations in China.