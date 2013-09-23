LONDON, Sept 23 GlaxoSmithKline's sales
in China may have dropped 30 percent since authorities accused
it of corruption, disrupting its ability to market medicines in
the country, according to analyst estimates.
Citigroup said initial feedback following the accusations
against GSK and investigations into other firms suggested that
sales of some multinational drug companies were down as much as
30 percent or more in volume terms since June.
Industry insiders told Reuters last week that GSK, which is
at the centre of the furore, had suffered more damage than its
peers as many Chinese hospital doctors refuse to see sales staff
and promotional activities are curtailed.
GSK has said some of its senior Chinese executives appeared
to have broken the law after police accused it of funnelling up
to 3 billion yuan ($490 million) to travel agencies to
facilitate bribes to doctors to boost sales of its medicines.
Britain's biggest drugmaker has declined to detail the
impact of the scandal on its business but a spokesman said the
company was seeing "some impact" as a result of the ongoing
Chinese investigations.
GSK generated a modest 3.6 percent of its global drug sales
in China last year but sees the country as an important source
of future revenue.
Citigroup said in a research note dated Sept. 17 that
multinational drugmakers might need to review current sales
models, which rely heavily on expanding large sales forces, and
could face pricing pressure on their off-patent drugs.