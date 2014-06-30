(Adds detail from ChinaWhys report)
By John Ruwitch, Adam Jourdan and Ben Hirschler
SHANGHAI/LONDON, June 30 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
tangled web of problems in China, including a sex video
of its former China chief and anonymous emails alleging
corruption, are highlighted in a lengthy draft report prepared
for the British drugs firm and seen by Reuters.
The report into the origin of the video and emails was
compiled at the request of GSK by ChinaWhys, a Shanghai-based
company founded by British investigator Peter Humphrey and his
American wife Yu Yingzeng. Presented to GSK on June 6, 2013, it
did not reach a conclusion as to who was behind the actions.
On July 10, 2013, authorities detained Humphrey and Yu for
illegally buying and selling private information. The couple
were subsequently arrested, which typically means the police
believe they have enough evidence for the case to be brought to
trial.
Five days after their detention, police accused GSK of
funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($482 million) through travel
agencies to bribe doctors and officials in China.
A GSK spokesman in London confirmed the video existed but
did not comment on how it related to the alleged bribery
scandal. He also said GSK, Britain's biggest pharmaceutical
firm, had hired ChinaWhys to investigate the video.
Reuters was not independently able to verify any link
between the video and the bribery case.
The British newspaper the Sunday Times first reported the
existence of the video on Sunday.
ChinaWhys was employed in April 2013 to investigate an
ex-employee suspected of sending anonymous emails of an intimate
video of GSK's then China chief Mark Reilly with his Chinese
girlfriend as well as allegations of widespread bribery at the
firm.
Chinese authorities charged Mark Reilly and other colleagues
with corruption last month, after a government investigation
found the firm made billions of yuan from elaborate schemes to
bribe doctors. The Briton, who has been barred from leaving
China, could face decades in prison.
Reilly has not been reachable for comment and his lawyer has
declined to talk to the media. Sources close to Reilly have said
that he was still in Shanghai but had not been detained.
Humphrey and Yu have not commented. They are expected to go
on trial late next month, a source familiar with the case told
Reuters.
GRAPHIC BEDROOM VIDEO
On March 16, 2013, an anonymous person sent an email to GSK
senior executives, including the company's chief executive
officer Andrew Witty, alleging the firm had used travel agent
partners to funnel kickbacks to medical staff, the draft report
said. The email also included the graphic bedroom video
involving Reilly.
The recording was shot without Reilly's knowledge or consent
at his Shanghai flat and showed the Briton, who is separated
from his wife, with another woman, the draft report said. It was
not clear who shot the video or with what motivation.
In total, at least 23 emails making allegations of
widespread bribery at GSK's China operations were sent to
government bodies, including China's State Administration of
Industry and Commerce, the watchdog that leads probes against
corporate bribery, the draft report said.
The GSK investigation was sparked by at least one
high-ranking whistleblower, a person with direct knowledge of
that investigation previously told Reuters. The person declined
to be identified because of the sensitivity of the case.
WIDER RIPPLES
China's investigation into GSK and its scrutiny of numerous
other foreign and local drugs companies have frightened foreign
pharmaceutical executives so much that some fear they could be
jailed and have asked their lawyers if they should temporarily
leave the country, legal and industry sources have said.
GSK, which described the bribery allegations as "shameful"
when they came to light last year, said it was continuing to
cooperate fully with Chinese authorities on the ongoing
investigation.
"The issues relating to our China business are very
difficult and complicated," it added in a statement.
The bribery case has hit GSK's sales in China, according to
the company's quarterly results, as buyers have shied away from
doing business with the company and GSK itself has revamped its
sales and marketing model.
Bribery allegations involving GSK have come to light since
then in other countries and GSK is now investigating claims that
bribes were also paid to doctors in Poland, Iraq, Jordan and
Lebanon.
Last month, Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) launched a
formal criminal investigation into the commercial practices of
GSK and its subsidiaries. GSK said it was cooperating fully with
the SFO.
($1 = 6.2050 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing
by Jane Barrett, Diane Craft, Dean Yates and David Evans)