LONDON, July 15 British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had stopped using all
travel agencies which have been accused by the Chinese police of
channeling bribes to illegally boost sales and inflate the price
of its medicines in the country.
Chinese police had said earlier in the day that four senior
Chinese executives from the firm had been detained as part of
the probe.
"GSK shares the desire of the Chinese authorities to root
out corruption," it said in a statement. "These allegations are
shameful and we regret this has occurred. We are taking a number
of immediate actions.
"We are reviewing all third party agency relationships. We
have put an immediate stop on the use of travel agencies that
have been identified so far in this investigation and we are
conducting a thorough review of all historic transactions
related to travel agency use."