* UK drugmaker paid $3 bln last year to settle fraud case
* Company criticised for keeping medicine data secret
* Will publish detailed clinical study reports
* Historical data back to 2000 will also be revealed
LONDON, Feb 5 British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
, which paid $3 billion last year to settle charges that
it gave misleading information on its medicines, said on Tuesday
it would publish more of its clinical research data.
When the company agreed to the fines last July, government
officials called it the largest healthcare fraud case in U.S.
history, involving Glaxo drugs such as the antidepressant Paxil
and diabetes pill Avandia.
Other firms have also reached settlement deals and the
industry has come under growing pressure from campaign groups to
release all their clinical trial data.
GSK said it would publish the results of clinical study
reports (CSRs) and clinical trials, showing its commitment to
transparency.
The company already promised in October 2012 to make data
from its clinical trials available to other researchers. This
would include patient-level results that sit behind trials of
approved and failed drugs.
"Expanding on this, GSK is committing to make CSRs publicly
available through its clinical trials register," the company
said in a statement.
CSRs are formal study reports that provide more detail on
the design, methods and results of clinical trials and form the
basis of submissions to regulators such as the United States
Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.
The drugmaker said that it would now publish CSRs for all
its medicines once they are approved or discontinued from
development. This would allow for the data to be first reviewed
by regulators and the scientific community, it said. Patient
data will be removed to ensure confidentiality.
Patrick Vallance, GSK's president of pharmaceuticals
research and development, said the promises were aimed at
helping "advance scientific understanding and inform medical
judgment".
"Our commitment also acknowledges the very great
contribution made by the individuals who participate in clinical
research," he said in the statement.
In an apparent effort to put its past record straight, GSK
also said it intends to publish CSRs for clinical outcomes
trials for all approved medicines dating back to the formation
of the company in 2000.
It said this would take time and resources as it would
require retrieval and examination of each historic CSR to remove
confidential patient information.
"Given the significant volume of studies involved, the
company will put in place a dedicated team to conduct this work
which it expects to complete over a number of years," it said.