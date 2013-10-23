LONDON Oct 23 GlaxoSmithKline's drug
sales in China tumbled 61 percent in the third quarter, hit by a
bribery scandal that has damaged its ability to market medicines
in the country.
Worldwide, GSK's sales were flat at 6.51 billion pounds
($10.6 billion), generating core earnings per share (EPS) of
28.9 pence, 10 percent higher than a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 6.65 billion
pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 27.2p,
according to Thomson Reuters.
Britain's biggest drugmaker reiterated on Wednesday that it
expected sales growth for the year to be around 1 percent in
local currency terms, with EPS rising by between 3 and 4
percent.
GSK's reputation has been tarnished and its management team
in China left in disarray by Chinese police allegations in July
that it funnelled up to 3 billion yuan ($490 million) to travel
agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.
Industry insiders and analysts had been expecting that the
police probe - one of Beijing's biggest into a foreign company -
would dent sales significantly in the three months to September.
Other multinational drug companies are also being
investigated but GSK has suffered the most damage from the
scandal and many Chinese doctors have shunned its sales
representatives.
Swiss rivals Roche and Novartis, by
contrast, both saw continued growth in their Chinese drug sales
in the third quarter.
Although China accounted for only 3.6 percent of GSK's
global drug sales last year, the company sees it as an important
source of future revenue and has been investing heavily in the
country. Before the scandal, GSK's China sales rose 14 percent
year-on-year in the three months to end-June.
Emerging markets are an important plank of Chief Executive
Andrew Witty's growth strategy as he grapples with slower uptake
of GSK's products in the developed world.
GSK has recently seen some encouraging progress with its
pipeline of new drugs - including approvals this year for new
treatments for lung disease, cancer and HIV - but austerity
pressures in Europe remain a drag on sales and profits.