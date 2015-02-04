(Refiles to fix formatting error)
LONDON Feb 4 GlaxoSmithKline has put
its 7.9 percent stake in Danish biotech company Genmab
up for sale to institutional investors, the British drugs giant
said on Wednesday.
"Since the announcement of the sale of GSK's marketed
Oncology portfolio to Novartis, GSK has considered its stake in
Genmab to be a non-core asset," the company said in a statement.
The result of the placing, for which Deutsche Bank is acting
as sole book runner, will be announced around Feb. 5, it said.
The stake is worth about 280 million euros ($320 million)
based on the share price on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)