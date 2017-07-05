LONDON, July 5 The threat of new competition and
potential loss of market share in GlaxoSmithKline's
flagship HIV drug business unnerved investors in Britain's
biggest drugmaker on Wednesday, sending the shares 1.5 percent
lower in early trade.
GSK was the biggest loser in London's FTSE-100 index after
Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut
earnings forecasts by up to 9 percent.
HIV medicines, which GSK sells through its ViiV Healthcare
unit, have been star performers in its pharma business in recent
years and GSK plans to defend its patch with a new two-drug
treatment regimen for controlling the virus behind AIDS.
But arch-rival Gilead Sciences is developing a
rival three-in-one daily pill and Merck & Co also has a
novel medicine that could challenge both.
Citi analyst Andrew Baum said Merck could in fact end up
beating both GSK and Gilead with its new drug EFdA, which may
reach the market as early as 2021 and has the potential to be
developed as both a daily pill and a twice-yearly injection.
Given the early nature of Merck's experimental product, Citi
currently forecasts heavily risk-adjusted peak annual sales of
$150 million for EFdA but it believes commercial success could
add more than $5 billion to forecasts.
GSK's HIV drug dolutegravir, which is used in the medicines
Tivicay and Triumeq, has been the mainstay of the British
group's HIV operation and investors are nervous about any threat
to what is a highly profitable business.
Antiretroviral therapy has turned HIV from a death sentence
into a manageable condition but patients need to stay on
treatment for life, so there is a growing focus on making
medication as convenient and well-tolerated as possible.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)