LONDON, March 20 British pharmaceutical company
GlaxoSmithKline said it was disappointed by some of the
results of a stage III trial for a lung cancer treatment but
would continue with it as there could still be a group of
patients who may benefit.
GSK said on Thursday that its MAGE-A3 antigen-specific
cancer immunotherapeutic did not meet two of its targets in a
phase III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) clinical trial but
continued to assess it with regards to a third target.
"We remain committed to the effort to identify a
sub-population of NSCLC patients who may benefit from this
investigational treatment," GSK said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)