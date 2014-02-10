MUMBAI Feb 10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK)
share tender offer worth $1 billion to raise its stake
in the Indian unit will start on Feb 18th and end of March 5th,
the manager to the offer said in a notice to the exchanges on
Monday.
GSK plans to raise its stake to as much as 75 percent from
50.7 percent in GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical through
the offer, betting on an increase in healthcare spending in
emerging markets.
The British parent company is looking to buy up to 20.6
million shares of the Indian unit at 3,100 rupees a share.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical ended up 0.3 percent at
2,981.90 rupees on Monday.
HSBC Holdings Plc is the issue manager.